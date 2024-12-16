Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2: Rubina Dilaik, Abhishek Kumar, Elvish Yadav and Abdu Rozik to participate

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, the Colors reality show generated great interest amongst the TV viewing audience for its unique concept and for its entertaining content pertaining to celebrities. We saw big names like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair, Reem Shaikh, Aly Goni, Nia Sharma, Rahul Vaidya being part of the first season of the show. The first season was very much appreciated and was well-ranked too.

Now, with the second season of the show all set to kickstart, there is a buzz about the new celebrities as well as the earlier ones who will be retained. The show was hosted by Bharti Singh Harpal Singh Sokhi.

There was a lot of buzz about the celebrities to be brought on board Season 2 of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment. We have heard of a few big names, being locked for the show. Reports in the media suggest that Krushna Abhishek will return in the new season. He is said to be joined by Sudesh Lahiri. There is not much of news on whether other celebrities from the first season will be retained or not.

Abhishek Kumar, who is known for Bigg Boss 17, Elvish Yadav the YouTube sensation, Rubina Dilaik, the winner of Bigg Boss 14, and Abdu Rozik who was seen in Bigg Boss 16, are certain to be part of the show.

