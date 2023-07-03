Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Manisha Rani and Jiya Shankar engage in fierce fight during nominations

The drama unfolds in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as the contestants brace themselves for yet another intense round of nominations. Monday’s nominations task took an unexpected turn when Manisha Rani decided to nominate Jiya Shankar, setting off a heated confrontation between the two fiery contestants.

Following the thrilling Weekend Ka Vaar, the nominations task brought the contestants face-to-face with the challenge of choosing their fellow housemates for possible eviction. However, Manisha decided to nominate Jiya, igniting a fight in the house. The atmosphere quickly turned tense as the two locked horns, exchanging sharp words and intense glares.

Manisha defended her nomination, claiming that Jiya’s actions in the game had left her with no choice but to put her name forward. On the other hand, Jiya, known for her fierce spirit, denied wrongdoing and counter-accused Manisha of playing a manipulative game to secure her position. As the argument escalated, fellow housemates tried to intervene and diffuse the mounting tension.

Recently, Akanksha Puri, known for her strong personality and captivating presence, got evicted. She has been a prominent Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant since the beginning. However, her journey ended abruptly as she faced the eviction announcement.

Who do you think will get nominated this week?

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

Also Read: Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats