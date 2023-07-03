ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Campus Beats which is a web series helmed by Palki Malhotra will see Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan playing an integral role. Read this space for more details.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jul,2023 15:35:17
Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Tanya Bhushan the sensational young dancer who has taken part in the Boogie Woogie – Season 7 Kids Championship, will be seen making her acting debut with an upcoming web series. Well, we at IWMBuzz.com have been writing exclusively about the web series Campus Beats.

The series is being helmed by creative genius Palki Malhotra (Dill Mill Gayye, Dil Dosti Dance), and has a youth-centric plot with a backdrop related to dance. The series is for Amazon miniTV.

We at IWMBuzz.com had also reported exclusively about Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha, Tanvi Gadkari bagging the central roles in the series. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Dancer and content creator Tanvi Gadkari bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

We now hear of this hardcore dancer Tanya making her debut in acting with this series.

We buzzed Tanvi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Palki and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get through to them.

Amazon miniTV is making inroads and has a lot many new concepts up for release. Campus Beats is one of them. Amazon miniTV recently saw the release of Pret Boys, produced by Rusk Media.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys

Exclusive: Aanchal Munjal bags Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Exclusive: Haelyn Shastri bags Colors’ Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Taandav
Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?
Exclusive: Uorfi Javed to enter Bigg Boss OTT Season 2?
Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri
Indulging in cardio exercises is the best way to burn calories: Zeishan Quadri
Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Exclusive: Riya Deepsi bags web series produced by Versatile Motion Pictures
Listening to music is as significant as breathing: Manjiri Pupala
Listening to music is as significant as breathing: Manjiri Pupala
Exclusive: Shahbaz Khan roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala
Exclusive: Shahbaz Khan roped in for Disney Plus Hotstar’s Ghotala
Latest Stories
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti to save Shiv’s life?
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Everyone should have the freedom to pursue their careers based on their talent, skills, and abilities: Producer Prerna Arora
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
Announcement! Get ready to witness the teaser of Hombale Films upcoming Prashanth Neel’s directorial ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas on 6th July
OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks intense as Lord Shiva
OMG 2 First Look: Akshay Kumar looks intense as Lord Shiva
Gadar 2 Row: Ameesha Patel calls out makers for ‘due bills’, line producer Mohan Singh asserts it as ‘untrue’
Gadar 2 Row: Ameesha Patel calls out makers for ‘due bills’, line producer Mohan Singh asserts it as ‘untrue’
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Yuvraj’s plan to break Priya and Ram’s marriage revealed
Read Latest News