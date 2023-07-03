Exclusive: Boogie Woogie fame Tanya Bhushan to make her acting debut with Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Tanya Bhushan the sensational young dancer who has taken part in the Boogie Woogie – Season 7 Kids Championship, will be seen making her acting debut with an upcoming web series. Well, we at IWMBuzz.com have been writing exclusively about the web series Campus Beats.

The series is being helmed by creative genius Palki Malhotra (Dill Mill Gayye, Dil Dosti Dance), and has a youth-centric plot with a backdrop related to dance. The series is for Amazon miniTV.

We at IWMBuzz.com had also reported exclusively about Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha, Tanvi Gadkari bagging the central roles in the series. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of this hardcore dancer Tanya making her debut in acting with this series.

Amazon miniTV is making inroads and has a lot many new concepts up for release. Campus Beats is one of them. Amazon miniTV recently saw the release of Pret Boys, produced by Rusk Media.

