Digital | News

Exclusive: Dancer and content creator Tanvi Gadkari bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Tanvi Gadkari who has appeared in an ad along with Hrithik Roshan will play a key role in the upcoming Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jun,2023 15:03:37
Young and talented dancer, actor and content creator Tanvi Gadkari has gotten her big role in an upcoming web series. Tanvi who recently ventured into music videos with Bewafa, sung by Paras Chopra, has also showcased her dancing skills alongside the legend Hrithik Roshan in the Rummy Circle ad. Now, this talented personality gets her scope in the series Campus Beats.

Yes, IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about creative genius Palki Malhotra (Dill Mill Gayye, Dil Dosti Dance), helming this web series which has a youth-centric plot with a backdrop related to dance. The series is for Amazon miniTV.

We at IWMBuzz.com had also reported exclusively about Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha bagging the central role in the series. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

We buzzed Tanvi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Palki and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get through to them.

We have already written about this series bringing in a lot of talented young dancers into the field of acting. Tanvi Gadkari is one of them and we wish her all the luck!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

