Dentsu-IWMBuzz India Gaming Awards Season 3: Complete List Of Winners

The third edition of the India Gaming Awards, an initiative by IWMBuzz Live, presented by Intel, and powered by epic food partner KFC, was nothing short of spectacular! The event celebrated the best in the Indian gaming industry, with fans passionately voting for their favorites and an esteemed jury panel meticulously evaluating nominations.

The icing on the cake was the launch of the gaming report by dentsu which is set to redefine gaming industry in time to come.

The India Gaming Awards Season 3 brought together the brightest stars of the gaming world. With a mix of popular, jury, and editorial categories, the event honored creators, gamers, and innovators who have shaped the industry.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the event and the winners who made headlines:

Winners Across Categories

Jury Categories

Meticulously judged by a panel of industry experts, the jury categories celebrated innovation and excellence:

Most Popular Game Of The Year

Bloom

Laser Tanks: Pixel RPG

Most Popular Esports Title Of The Year

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Game Dev Studio Of The Year

Studio Sirah

SuperGaming

Esports Tournament Organiser Of The Year

Nodwin Gaming

Esports Organisation Of The Year

S8ul Esports

Esports Tournament Of The Year

BGMS Season 2

Esports Athlete Of The Year

Ammar ‘Destro’ Khan

Streamer Of The Year (Male)

Aditya ‘Dynamo Gaming’ Sawant

Streamer Of The Year (Female)

Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare

Gaming And Esports Publication Of The Year

AFK Gaming

Esports Caster Of The Year

Ankit ‘Ankiii Bot’ Pandey

Piyush ‘Spero’ Bhatla

Popular Categories

The fans spoke loud and clear! These winners were crowned based on public votes:

Epic Streamer Of The Year (Male)

Parv ‘Soul Regaltos’ Singh

Epic Streamer Of The Year (Female)

Mahek ‘Mizo Plays’

Fan Fav Esports Org Of The Year

GodLike Esports

Fan Fav Esports Athlete Of The Year

Ganesh ‘skrossi’ Gangadhar

Fan Favourite Rising Star (Male)

Tahir ‘Tahir Fuego FF’ Mukhtar

Fan Favourite Rising Star (Female)

Riya ‘Bachu’ Verma

Fan Favourite Rising Star (Female)

Swayambika ‘Sway’ Sachar

Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Male)

Ocean ‘Gamingpro Ocean’ Sharma

Gulrez ‘Joker Ki Haveli’ Khan

Stylish Gamer Of The Year (Female)

Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty

Editorial Categories

Recognizing those who went above and beyond, the editorial team honored these standout contributors:

Innovative IP Of The Year

Gamerz Night Live, Trinity Gaming

Dynamic Content Creator Of The Year

Salman ‘8Bit Mamba’ Ahmad

Rising Content Creator Of The Year

Shashidhar ‘SMR Gaming’ M R

Gaming Sensation Of The Year

Tanmay ‘Scout’ Singh

Gaming Personality Of The Year

Animesh ‘8Bit Thug’ Agarwal

Trailblazer Gamer Of The Year

Raj ‘Snax Gaming’ Varma

Epic Gamer Of The Year (Male)

Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur

Epic Gamer Of The Year (Female)

Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani

Pathbreaking Caster Of The Year

Ocean ‘Gamingpro Ocean’ Sharma

A Night to Remember

From thrilling announcements to heartwarming acceptance speeches, the India Gaming Awards Season 3 truly celebrated the spirit of gaming. Fans and attendees alike were treated to unforgettable moments, solidifying the event as a landmark occasion in the gaming calendar.

Stay tuned for more updates from the gaming world, and kudos to all the winners who continue to inspire and innovate!

