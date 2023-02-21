Dressing up is unquestionably your favorite pastime if you’re a fashion addict, and you might have made friends with people who have clothing covered in every color. The simplest solution to beat the gloom would be to choose vivid outfits, and if green is your favorite color, you’re in luck since we have some big inspiration that will keep your wardrobe covered through all the chaos and seasons. This color is frequently associated with plants’ peace and tranquility, and B-town’s celebrity adores all things green.

It’s not unusual to see Janhvi Kapoor wearing a tonne of neon and forest green dresses, shorts, and sweaters, but it’s amazing. She significantly influences the game millennials play, which cannot be denied. Her distinctive style is characterized by the skillful use of accessories, which instantly enhance everything. So, are you ready to add various green hues to your wardrobe? Scroll down to begin!

Here Are Janhvi Kapoor’s Green Outfits –

To be honest, we don’t require an excuse to cuddle up in a sweater. The knit neon arm cover top had a high collar and contrast sleeves with a white stripe. It was paired with a skirt, sports bra, and holographic pumps in all-white.

Thanks to Janhvi’s photograph taken by Summer Somewhere wearing a lime green two-piece, we have big aims to achieve. Janhvi wore a cami bandeau shirt by Summer Somewhere with noodle straps and a V-cut at the hemline. She accessorized it by wearing white sneakers, wide-leg linen pants, and a top.

It is a strappy sequin dress to make you sparkle like the ultimate diva when the virtual parties are in full flow. The hunter-green Prabal Gurung’s asymmetrical dress had a body-con fit that ended at her waist and a flowy fit throughout. It was tailored with slash details.

Give yourself a splash of neon and stand out from the crowd. The tube neon green bandeau dress featured an easy trail that flowed down the hem, a sweetheart neckline, and an asymmetric hemline. She went without any accessories and wore pointed-toe heels to keep her feet glowing.

