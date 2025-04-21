Alia Bhatt Turns Heads in a Grey Pastel Jumpsuit and Sleek Blazer

A Stylish Grey Pastel Jumpsuit with an Oversized Blazer

Alia Bhatt’s grey pastel jumpsuit is the epitome of relaxed sophistication. Its soft, muted tone brings the look a sense of calm and freshness.

The subtle pattern on the jumpsuit adds just enough detail to keep it interesting while maintaining a refined, minimalist vibe.

Layering the jumpsuit with an oversized grey blazer jacket adds an instant touch of sharp sophistication. The oversized blazer perfectly contrasts with the fitted jumpsuit, creating a modern and chic silhouette. Combining the two pieces makes this outfit stylish but also comfortable and versatile—ideal for a day at the office, an afternoon out, or even a stylish dinner gathering.

Hair and Makeup That Complement the Look

Alia Bhatt kept her hairstyle simple yet polished by tying her hair into a low ponytail. This sleek and understated hairstyle is the perfect way to balance out the more relaxed vibe of the jumpsuit and blazer while keeping the focus on her outfit. The low ponytail is a classic look that exudes elegance without overpowering the rest of her ensemble.

Alia chose soft, pink tones for her makeup, which added a fresh and youthful vibe. Her eyes were accentuated with pink and brown eyeshadow, creating a warm, balanced look that enhanced her natural beauty. A touch of highlighter brought a subtle glow to her face, giving her skin a radiant finish. Her cheeks were flushed with a soft pink blush, and her lips were matched with a nude pink shade, tying the whole look together seamlessly.

The Perfect Accessories

Alia’s choice of accessories added the final touch of glamour to her outfit. She wore golden hoop earrings, which brought a hint of shine and elegance to the overall look. The golden hoops are just the right size—bold enough to make a statement but not too overpowering.

Alia Bhatt’s grey pastel jumpsuit paired with the oversized blazer perfectly blends comfort, elegance, and modern style. The neutral tones of the outfit are soothing, while the cut and fit of the jumpsuit give it a tailored and chic feel. The oversized blazer adds structure, balancing out the relaxed look of the jumpsuit, while the soft makeup and sleek ponytail keep the overall vibe fresh and youthful.

Her golden hoop earrings and subtle yet radiant makeup add shine to this sophisticated yet laid-back look. This ensemble proves you can be stylish and comfortable at the same time, making it a great option for a variety of occasions.

A Fashionable and Chic Look for Any Occasion

Alia Bhatt’s look perfectly combines timeless elements like a jumpsuit and blazer with modern flair. Whether you’re looking for something to wear to work or a chic outing, this outfit offers the perfect balance of comfort and style. Alia’s ability to make even a simple jumpsuit look effortlessly chic is a testament to her incredible fashion sensibility.