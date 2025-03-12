Ananya Panday & Janhvi Kapoor Set The Internet On Fire, Flaunting Their Sizzling Midriff

Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor are well known divas in Bollywood. Both of them have won hearts with their fashion, acting skills, and amazing personalities. This time, their curves caught our attention as the divas dropped photos flaunting their sizzling midriffs. Let’s have a look at their glamorous pictures below.

Dream Girl actress Ananya turned into a mermaid on her Desroches Island vacation. She opted for a bold look on the beach for her new photos, wearing a tube top draped with a maroon scarf, creating a sizzling look. She teamed her bold look with a green tie-knot thread bikini, flaunting her curvy midriff in a picturesque pose. Her unfiltered and bold look always sets the internet on fire, and this is just a new one on the list.

On the other hand, Bawaal actress Janhvi dropped throwback photos reminiscing with fans about her iconic dance number Nadiyon Paar, which was her first solo dance. Her glamorous look in the song wearing a golden embellished one-shoulder blouse teamed with a beige front slit skirt flaunting her jaw-dropping curves in the smokey hot look. Her dewy makeup and glossy lips round her appearance. Janhvi rocked her sizzling avatar in the throwback look, leaving the internet nostalgic.

In conclusion, Ananya and Janhvi are divas in town who are known to make headlines wherever they go. With their sizzling looks flaunting their midriffs, the actresses have become an instant obsession.