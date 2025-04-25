Ananya Panday looks classic in a Saree with a Bold Twist

A Blue and Orange Saree with a Contemporary Flair

Ananya Panday’s saree is a beautiful combination of blue and orange, offering a striking contrast that makes the ensemble pop. The blue saree is paired with an orange patterned patch, adding texture and depth to the look. The bold mix of colors gives the saree a unique and fresh feel, showcasing Ananya’s knack for blending tradition with a modern twist.

The blouse is equally captivating, with a chic tie-knot design that adds a sexy and playful element to the outfit. The tie-knot blouse creates a flattering silhouette and enhances the traditional saree’s overall contemporary vibe. The bold choice of color and design brings fresh energy to the classic saree silhouette.

Hair and Accessories for a Regal Touch

Ananya completed her look with a low bun, adding a classic touch to her ensemble. The white gajra adorning her bun elevates the traditional charm of the hairstyle, giving her a delicate and regal look. The gajra adds a feminine and floral touch, enhancing the overall gracefulness of her outfit.

For accessories, Ananya chose a dark blue choker necklace that perfectly complements the blue shades in her saree. The choker adds a contemporary yet regal feel to the outfit, giving it a modern edge. Ananya kept the rest of her accessories minimal, opting for no earrings, allowing the bold choker to be the focal point of her accessories.

Makeup to Match the Bold Look

Ananya’s makeup perfectly complements her saree, with dark blue linear eyeliner and bold kajal accentuating her eyes. The kajal adds intensity, while the linear eyeliner gives her eyes a sharp and defined look. A pretty bindi in the center of her forehead adds the perfect finishing touch to her makeup, enhancing the traditional appeal of the outfit.

Her makeup is balanced with a natural glow and nude tones, allowing her bold eyes to take center stage. The simplicity of her makeup complements the vibrancy of her saree, making the overall look feel cohesive and fresh.

Why This Look Works

Ananya Panday’s blue and orange saree perfectly combines bold colors, contemporary design, and traditional elements. The saree is vibrant and unique, while the tie-knot blouse and modern accessories give it a fashionable edge. Ananya’s minimalist approach to accessories and makeup allows the saree to shine.

This look is ideal for a festive occasion, wedding, or event where you want to stand out with a bold and contemporary take on traditional attire. Ananya shows that sarees don’t have to be traditional to make a statement — they can be stylish, modern, and effortlessly chic.

In this ensemble, Ananya Panday proves she is a true fashion icon, embracing tradition and modernity with equal finesse.