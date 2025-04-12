Ananya Panday’s High-Neck Bodycon Look is Pure Class

The sleeveless ensemble features a high turtle neck that adds a refined touch.

At the same time, the structured top seamlessly transitions into a V-shaped cut at the lower waist, enhancing the silhouette beautifully. The dress extends into a long skirt with a daring front slit, balancing sophistication with a hint of allure.

Her hairstyle complements the sleekness of the dress, with her hair parted to the side, creating a soft and polished look. The choice of golden earrings adds just the right amount of glamour, subtly elevating the overall outfit without overpowering its minimalist charm.

Ananya Panday’s makeup perfectly aligns with the ensemble’s neutral yet radiant aesthetic. She embraced a pink-toned palette that enhanced her natural glow, with lightly bronzed cheeks adding warmth to her complexion. Her lips, painted in a brown-nude shade with a glossy finish, complete the look, ensuring a fresh and youthful appeal. The understated makeup focuses on the dress while adding an element of understated sophistication.

This outfit choice further proves Ananya Panday’s ability to embrace classic silhouettes with a modern twist. The combination of a structured top, fluid skirt, and tasteful slit creates a refined yet contemporary look, perfect for making a statement at any high-fashion event. With minimal accessories and well-balanced styling, she effortlessly turns heads, proving that sometimes, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.