Ankita Lokhande Revives 90s Glam in a Maroon Saree

She was dressed in a breathtaking maroon saree with intricate embroidery and exuded vintage charm and timeless elegance.

What truly elevated Ankita Lokhande’s saree look was her impeccable styling. She channeled classic Bollywood vibes by tying her hair in a neat side-parted style, with soft curls cascading from the ends. Adding a delicate yet bold touch, she adorned her hair with a stunning rose clip reminiscent of the golden era of cinema. This detail enhanced her overall aesthetic and enhanced her ensemble’s sense of romance.

Ankita Lokhande accessorized her look to perfection. She carried a sleek black pearl-embellished clutch, which seamlessly complemented the black embroidery on her saree. But what stole the show were her vintage-style gloves in matching maroon and black. This rare addition to her outfit made a striking statement, giving her look an extra layer of sophistication and nostalgia.

For makeup, Ankita Lokhande opted for deep maroon lips that added a bold and dramatic flair to her look. Her cheeks had a rosy flush, blending perfectly with her overall aesthetic. She kept her eye makeup classic with soft brown and maroon-toned eyeshadow, allowing her expressive eyes to do all the talking. The combination of bold lips, dewy skin, and subtle yet defined eyes created a flawless, vintage-inspired makeup look that perfectly complemented her saree.

Ankita Lokhande’s 90s-inspired saree look is a true fashion inspiration for those who love vintage glam. Every element of her outfit, from the embroidered saree to the statement gloves, was thoughtfully curated.

Her ability to blend traditional charm with old-school Bollywood aesthetics proves yet again why she remains a style icon. If you’re looking to embrace the magic of the 90s, Ankita’s latest look is all the inspiration you need!