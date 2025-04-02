Avneet Kaur & Shanaya Kapoor Showcase Their Curvy Figure In Bold Attires – Checkout Sizzling Pics

Hold your heart, folks, because social media sensations Avneet Kaur and Shanaya Kapoor‘s latest photos in bold attire will leave you in splits. Both the divas turned up the scorching summer even hotter with their bold fashion choices. Avneet and Shanaya picked up daring and bold attire that highlighted their curvy figure, leaving the onlookers mesmerized.

Avneet stunned her fans with her bold and badass vibe, embracing her look in a fully covered purple gown. However, the body-hugging fit perfectly defines her curves with a round neckline and full sleeves. The thigh-high slit with ruched details and hanging ruffle creates a sizzling touch. The actress showcased her curves, posing in the striking moments with a white backdrop. The figure-hugging details effortlessly highlight her silhouette, and she carries her look with grace fearlessly.

In contrast, Shanaya Kapoor went bold, choosing a two-piece outfit. She wore a green puffy tube top accentuating her hot shoulders and edgy collarbones while she teamed her look with a matching extreme mini-skirt emphasizing her toned legs and jaw-dropping hourglass figure. With her wet hairstyle and attractive eyes with expression, she made her fans comment.

Avneet and Shanaya are fashion divas who know how to set new boundaries and bring fashion out of the box. Their latest bold photos in striking poses are a treat to their fans. So, whose curvy figure did you like the most?