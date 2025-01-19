Avneet Kaur To Jannat Zubair: Divas Ace The Hourglass Trend

Outfits that define an hourglass figure have become a new trend. From a saree, salwar suit, or crop top, these outfits highlight the curvy figure and also give the wearer an attractive appearance, making them everyone’s favorite. Let’s check out how television actresses from Avneet Kaur to Jannat Zubair are acing the hourglass trend.

1) Avneet Kaur‘s Denim And Crop-top Look

In the fashion world, Avneet is ruling over hearts. Here, the actress wore blue low-waist denim jeans teamed with a white V-shaped white, turtle-neck sweater-like crop top that defined her jaw-dropping curves perfectly. This also highlights her hourglass figure in the trend look. With a sleek hairstyle, pink makeup, winged eyeliner, and golden earrings, Avneet rocked her look.

2) Jannat Zubair‘s Saree Look

Ditching the western trend, Jannat wore a simple saree showcasing her desi charm. The actress wore a dusky brown saree with a contrasting white basic blouse. She draped the saree like the typical Indian style, defining her curvy waist and flaunting her hourglass figure. She added a modern twist with an open curl hairstyle, and oxidized jhumkas looked gorgeous.

3) Ashi Singh‘s Gown Look

Ashi Singh graced her look in a beautiful blue gown. The outfit has a one-shoulder neckline defining her jaw-dropping collarbones. The bralette-like bodice with a cut-out pattern covered with netted details defines the curved hourglass figure. The flowy gown gives the actress a mesmerizing look. With her simple open hairstyle, minimal makeup, and earrings, she looked pretty.