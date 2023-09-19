Being expressive is style for me: Shalin Bhanot

Popular actor Shalin Bhanot who was recently seen playing the lead role in Colors’ Bekaboo, is a stylist to the core. He is quite expressive when it comes to his fashion statements and vouches for comfort in whatever he wears.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shalin talks about his fashion instincts and spells out his secrets too.
Read here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
Being expressive.
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
My Sandos.
The style that makes you feel sexy:
The confidence I carry.
Your fashion inspiration:
My next wear that I have to wear for my next.
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
My mannerisms, that’s the most important thing in style.
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
Depends on my mood, and the cloud and wind. I can wear all colours and black and white too.
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
A watch is very important in style.
Indian or western:
Desi Munda or Videsi Babu, whatever I feel at the moment.
Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:
A gift that was given to me by my stylist Diti, who gifted me a customized Cardigan which I love.
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
Half pants and a Ganji
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
Nice three-fourth.
What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:
I did not miss anything, I probably did not wear denim.
Fashion advice to fans:
Whatever is comfortable in your wearing, comfortable in your head and in your pocket. Dont overspend. You can be handsome with just a little money. You need not splurge.