Being expressive is style for me: Shalin Bhanot

Popular actor Shalin Bhanot who was recently seen playing the lead role in Colors’ Bekaboo, is a stylist to the core. He is quite expressive when it comes to his fashion statements and vouches for comfort in whatever he wears.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shalin talks about his fashion instincts and spells out his secrets too.

Read here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Being expressive.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

My Sandos.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

The confidence I carry.

Your fashion inspiration:

My next wear that I have to wear for my next.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

My mannerisms, that’s the most important thing in style.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Depends on my mood, and the cloud and wind. I can wear all colours and black and white too.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

A watch is very important in style.

Indian or western:

Desi Munda or Videsi Babu, whatever I feel at the moment.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

A gift that was given to me by my stylist Diti, who gifted me a customized Cardigan which I love.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Half pants and a Ganji

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Nice three-fourth.

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

I did not miss anything, I probably did not wear denim.

Fashion advice to fans:

Whatever is comfortable in your wearing, comfortable in your head and in your pocket. Dont overspend. You can be handsome with just a little money. You need not splurge.