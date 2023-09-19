Lifestyle | Fashion

Being expressive is style for me: Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot the talented and popular actor who was last seen in Colors' Bekaboo, talks about his fashion instincts. Read what he says about his fashion secrets here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Sep,2023 14:25:48
Being expressive is style for me: Shalin Bhanot

Popular actor Shalin Bhanot who was recently seen playing the lead role in Colors’ Bekaboo, is a stylist to the core. He is quite expressive when it comes to his fashion statements and vouches for comfort in whatever he wears.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Shalin talks about his fashion instincts and spells out his secrets too.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Being expressive.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

My Sandos.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

The confidence I carry.

Your fashion inspiration:

My next wear that I have to wear for my next.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

My mannerisms, that’s the most important thing in style.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Depends on my mood, and the cloud and wind. I can wear all colours and black and white too.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

A watch is very important in style.

Indian or western:

Desi Munda or Videsi Babu, whatever I feel at the moment.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

A gift that was given to me by my stylist Diti, who gifted me a customized Cardigan which I love.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown: 

Half pants and a Ganji

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Nice three-fourth.

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

I did not miss anything, I probably did not wear denim.

Fashion advice to fans:

Whatever is comfortable in your wearing, comfortable in your head and in your pocket. Dont overspend. You can be handsome with just a little money. You need not splurge.

