Disha Patani, Mouni Roy Or Tara Sutaria: Who Stuns In A Black Corset Gown?

Western outfits are always fun to try out because they are trendy, easy to wear, classy, and always on trend. We’ve witnessed countless B-town divas slay it in Western fashions, and most of them have even shown their admiration by making great statements in Western wear. Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Tara Sutaria are recent examples of rocking a Western appearance. The actress demonstrated their gorgeous appearance in a black corset gown. So, let’s have a look at their outfits and see who scored the most goals.

Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Tara Sutaria’s Black Corset Gown Appearance-

Disha Patani

Disha Patani dons an all-black strapless corset gown. The dress has a black strapless sweetheart neckline, a corset midriff fitted, and a sheer layered floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit. Her hair is fashioned in a side-parted curled open tresses, and she kept her makeup simple with creamy lips. This black gown had us utterly in awe.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy donned a black corset gown. The B’Town actress wears a stunning black gown with knot-tied straps, a sweetheart neckline, a corset midsection, and a flared ankle-length skirt. She accessorized with a gold ring. The actress styled her hair with a middle-parted half-tied white bow and the rest straight. Her makeup was on point, with fluttery lashes and peach matte lips, and her fashionable appearance made her the center of attention.

Tara Sutaria

The stunning young actress redefines the elegant vibe in a black strapless gown; the outfit features a strapless, tube-style corset fitted with an attached flared floor-length gown, followed by a thigh-high slit, which raises the bar high instantly. As usual, she looks stunning with a side-parted low hairstyle and minimal makeup with light brown eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips and accessories her outfit with black and pearl embellished earrings, silver-diamond rings, and paired with black and silver stilettos.

All three have a unique charm, but it’s a tough call to decide who stuns in a black corset gown! Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Tara Sutaria all have their flair and style, and they each bring something special with their individual personalities.