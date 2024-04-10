Lifestyle | Fashion

Divyanka Tripathi loves her pink style statement, and here you will find her wearing a pink satin co-ord set. Her smile and grace say it all, that this is the perfect style combination.

Divyanka Tripathi who is receiving amazing reviews and appreciation for her work in the recent Sony LIV series Adrishyam: The Invisible Heroes, enjoys it when she is dressed for an occasion, and has a reason to give her best to her fashion inclinations. Her social media posts always give her the reason to style and style to the best of her abilities. Her recent post where she is seen wearing a satin co-ord set, a suit and pant in glowing pink colour has set new fashion goals.

Yes, you will have to see these pictures to enjoy and further narrate about her glowing beauty. Divyanka Tripathi looks quite amazing in this pink-styled fashion statement. Though the co-ord set is quite loose to match her perfect figure, it gives the best appeal to her glowing face. And to tell you about the smile that Divyanka always graces her pictures with, they are the best!!

Divyanka uses a black leather show to go with the pink style, and though it is a contrast of sorts, it looks wonderful in the picture. She called herself’ Gulabo’ and we are sure every person who sees this post and pictures will agree to it. Divyanka is surely the perfect Gulabo in town!!

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all happy with this burst of pink in Divyanka’s wardrobe style? We are loving it for sure!! Pink is certainly a colour that Divyanka can vow for!! Do you agree with us?