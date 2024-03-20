Fashion Battle: Katrina Kaif vs. Ankita Lokhande: Who Slayed In A Feather Dress?

Katrina Kaif and Ankita Lokhande are well-known names in the Indian entertainment industry, each with a unique design sense. Katrina Kaif’s stylish and minimalist style exemplifies ageless elegance and sophistication, while Ankita Lokhande’s diverse and lively fashion sense exudes daring and originality. Both actors contribute to the fashion world, inspiring fans and enthusiasts with their excellent taste and fashionable choices. The divas posted pictures of themself as they appeared in the same feather dress. Take a look below.

Katrina Kaif And Ankita Lokhande’s Black Feather Dress Appearance-

Katrina Kaif

The Merry Christmas actress looked dazzling in a feather dress and shared a picture series on Instagram. The diva donned a black sheer sleeveless deep plunging neckline, with attached blue and mustard yellow feathers, thigh-high slit sheer sequin leg appearance floor-length dress. She fashioned her hair in a messy bun hairstyle. The diva applied shimmery makeup with matte eyeshadow, blue and black eyeliner, white kajal, highlighted cheeks and nose tip, and paired it with nude pink lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver chain choker by Simsum Fine Jewelry.

Ankita Lokhande

Like Katrina, Ankita Lokhande also appeared in a matching dress, showing her hottest avatar in a feather dress. The actress fashioned her hair into side-parted wavy open tresses. For makeup, she opted for a nude base with shimmery nude eyeshadow and highlighted her cheeks with light pink creamy lipstick. She complemented her outfit with silver, diamond, and blue stone-embellished rings by The Jewel Gallery. She opted for black and silver pencil heels.

The outfit is from Gavin Miguel’s fashion label.

The divas looks bombshell in black feather dress, and we are confused about who slayed in a feather dress.

What do you think about their appearance? Share your opinions in the comments below and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.