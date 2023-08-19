ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Fashion to me is comfort: Celesti Bairagey

Celesti Bairagey who played the lead in Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, talks about her fashion secrets and more. She chooses comfort in the attires that she wears. Read here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Aug,2023 16:15:52
Fashion to me is comfort: Celesti Bairagey 844171

Celesti Bairagey who played the lead in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is a fashionista to the core. She is quite comfortable in attires she chooses for herself. Her fashion styling bears a unique taste. She is known to be a look-alike of Alia Bhatt. Her video had gone viral years back for the same reason. She is from Assam, and has chosen the field of acting. Presently, she is shooting for a web project. She was spotted as the lead for Mukta Dhond’s show on Star Plus, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo in which she was paired opposite Rajveer Singh.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Celesti talks about her fashion secrets.

Read them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word: 

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe: 

Sweatshirts and Track Pants

The style that makes you feel sexy: 

Simple and Classy

Fashion to me is comfort: Celesti Bairagey 844172

Your fashion inspiration: 

Alia Bhatt

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date: 

A perfect floral sundress

Sweatshirts or shirts: 

Both

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Beige/White

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress: 

Earrings

Indian or western: 

Indian

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got: 

My grandma’s scarf

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Nightdress

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Floral dress

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

Dressing up and going outdoors

Fashion advice to fans: 

To me, fashion must be comfort. You are the prettiest when comfortable

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
My character Sunita in Baazi Ishq Ki is the perfect shade of grey with her own personality and voice: Ritu Seth 844169
My character Sunita in Baazi Ishq Ki is the perfect shade of grey with her own personality and voice: Ritu Seth
Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak to feature in Esha Gambhir Entertainment's series Svahaa 844175
Exclusive: Mehul Bhojak to feature in Esha Gambhir Entertainment’s series Svahaa
Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa 844157
Cricket is the sport I love playing: Gaurav Wadhwa
It feels great to be working with Yash Patnaik after 10 years: Afzaal Khan 843791
It feels great to be working with Yash Patnaik after 10 years: Afzaal Khan
I will do my best to justify the character of Payal in Suhaagan: Sakshi Sharma 843776
I will do my best to justify the character of Payal in Suhaagan: Sakshi Sharma
Collaborating with Kumeria Productions for Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is truly delightful: Raghav Dhir 843772
Collaborating with Kumeria Productions for Jahaan Chaand Rehta Hai is truly delightful: Raghav Dhir
Latest Stories
Exclusive: TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri calls co-star Disha Vakani ‘humble’ 844180
Exclusive: TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoriya aka Bawri calls co-star Disha Vakani ‘humble’
Siddharth Nigam's Bare-Chested Look Is Simply Magical; Check Here 844179
Siddharth Nigam’s Bare-Chested Look Is Simply Magical; Check Here
Kiara Advani Breaks The Internet In A Black Cut-Out Thigh-High Slit Gown 844163
Kiara Advani Breaks The Internet In A Black Cut-Out Thigh-High Slit Gown
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight 844154
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Order issued for Radha to be shot at sight
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother 844152
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Gazal puts Kaynaat in a spot of bother
Navneet Mallik REVEALS the best way to burn calories 844127
Navneet Mallik REVEALS the best way to burn calories
Read Latest News