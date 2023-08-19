Fashion to me is comfort: Celesti Bairagey

Celesti Bairagey who played the lead in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo is a fashionista to the core. She is quite comfortable in attires she chooses for herself. Her fashion styling bears a unique taste. She is known to be a look-alike of Alia Bhatt. Her video had gone viral years back for the same reason. She is from Assam, and has chosen the field of acting. Presently, she is shooting for a web project. She was spotted as the lead for Mukta Dhond’s show on Star Plus, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo in which she was paired opposite Rajveer Singh.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Celesti talks about her fashion secrets.

Read them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Sweatshirts and Track Pants

The style that makes you feel sexy:

Simple and Classy

Your fashion inspiration:

Alia Bhatt

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A perfect floral sundress

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Both

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Beige/White

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Earrings

Indian or western:

Indian

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

My grandma’s scarf

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Nightdress

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Floral dress

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

Dressing up and going outdoors

Fashion advice to fans:

To me, fashion must be comfort. You are the prettiest when comfortable