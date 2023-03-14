Actor Mudasir Rashid Bhat who has been a part of MTV’s celebrity Bix Cricket League, The Perfect Girl and Crackdown on Voot is a style icon to the core.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mudasir talks about his penchant for maintaining a high level in fashion.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Personality

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Denim and leather jackets

The style that makes you feel sexy:

I look sexy in everything

Your fashion inspiration:

George Clooney

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Denims and a T-shirt with jacket (keeping it casual )

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Both

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

Black and blue, white and blue, bright T-shirts with nude lowers.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Sunglasses, watches and shoes ( I’m a shoe fanatic )

Indian or western:

Western and Indian at times.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

Pathani suit

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Pyjamas and loose T-shirts

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Shorts and floral shirts

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

Missed all my western and Indian clothes. Was really praying that I can wear my good clothes again and go out.

Fashion advice to fans:

Keep it real and be confident in whatever you wear.