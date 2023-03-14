Actor Mudasir Rashid Bhat who has been a part of MTV’s celebrity Bix Cricket League, The Perfect Girl and Crackdown on Voot is a style icon to the core.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Mudasir talks about his penchant for maintaining a high level in fashion.
Check them here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
Personality
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
Denim and leather jackets
The style that makes you feel sexy:
I look sexy in everything
Your fashion inspiration:
George Clooney
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
Denims and a T-shirt with jacket (keeping it casual )
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Both
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
Black and blue, white and blue, bright T-shirts with nude lowers.
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
Sunglasses, watches and shoes ( I’m a shoe fanatic )
Indian or western:
Western and Indian at times.
Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:
Pathani suit
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
Pyjamas and loose T-shirts
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
Shorts and floral shirts
What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:
Missed all my western and Indian clothes. Was really praying that I can wear my good clothes again and go out.
Fashion advice to fans:
Keep it real and be confident in whatever you wear.