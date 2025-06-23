Exclusive: Reema Worah to play the negative lead in Beyond Dreams’ Colors show

Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s banner Beyond Dreams will soon come up with a Punjabi backdrop show which is as of now titled Dhaakad Beera for Colors. This will be the tale of two siblings. The plot will have elements of drama and intrigue. There have been media reports of popular actress Pankhuri Awasthi doing a prominent cameo for the show.

We now at IWMBuzz.com have the exclusive news of actress Reema Worah bagging a vital role in the show. As we know, Reema is known for her prolific acting in shows Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Na Aana Is Des Laado, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Mein, Dil Diyan Gallan, Mehndi Wala Ghar etc.

As per a reliable source, “Reema will be seen playing the negative lead in the show.”

We buzzed Reema but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Beyond Dreams, helmed by Producers Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik has given realistic and engaging concepts for TV like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas – Veera, Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Ishq Mein Marjawan etc.

Colors has recently launched a supernatural show titled Noyontara. The channel has Rajshri Productions’ family drama Manpasand Ki Shaadi in the pipeline. The channel also has Palki Malhotra’s untitled show coming.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.