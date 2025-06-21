Exclusive: Hitesh Dave to play a vital role in JioHotstar’s Special OPS 2

Senior actor Hitesh Dave has featured in challenging roles in the OTT space with projects Sunflower, Typewriter, The Jengaburu Case etc, will soon appear in a vital role in the upcoming JioHotstar series Special OPS Season 2, created and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The series produced by Friday Storytellers stars Kay Kay Menon, Karan Tacker, Gautami Kapoor, and Muzamil Ibrahim, Tahir Raj Bhasin in lead roles.

The trailer, as we know, showcases Himmat Singh (played by Kay Kay Menon) taking on the threat of cyber-terrorism, particularly involving Artificial Intelligence (AI). The 2-minute and 10-second trailer tells about a high-stakes rescue mission as Himmat and his team fight against their digital enemy.

Hitesh Dave will be seen playing the role of Jignesh Dholakya who will be involved in a big bank fraud, which is evident in the trailer that has been on air.

We buzzed Hitesh but did not get through to him. Hitesh has also been part of TV shows Apollena Sapno Ki Unchi Udann, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 etc.

We reached out to the spokesperson at JioHotstar, but did not get through with a revert.

