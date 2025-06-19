TRP Ratings 19 June: Anupamaa Is The No. 1 Show; Check Ratings Of New Launches And Leaps

The year 2025’s biggest shakeups in the world of television ratings have started. The ratings released today, Week 23 of 2025, 19 June 2025 give us just that!! Anupamaa (Star Plus) stands tall as the No. 1 show across GECs with a TVR of 2.0. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Udne Ki Aasha (Star Plus shows), maintain their ratings and lie behind closely at 1.9 TVR. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony SAB) continues to rise high, and better its good ratings of last week to secure a TVR of 1.7.

Advocate Anjali Awasthi (Star Plus) secures a TVR of 1.5. The Colors shows Mangal Lakshmi, Mangal Lakshmi – Lakshmi Ka Safar and Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment S2 secure a TVR of 1.4.

Jhanak (Star Plus) which saw a big generation leap last week, secures a TVR of 1.3, with no significant rise. Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad (Star Plus) which opened to a TVR of 1.5, dips further and secures a TVR of 1.3. New launch on Colors, Noyontara opens to a TVR of 1.3 which is considerably good. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav (Colors) also secures a TVR of 1.3.

Zee TV show Vasudha continues to impress and has a TVR of 1.2. Colors show Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki (Colors) is also consistent at a TVR of 1.1. Star Plus show Jaadu Teri Nazar Dayan Ka Mausam further drops to a TVR of 1.0. Parineetii (Colors) which took a generation leap does not show any signs of rise with a TVR of 1.0. Zee TV shows Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile and Bhagya Lakshmi secure a TVR of 1.0. Sony SAB’s new launch Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil bags a TVR of 0.7. Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan (Sony TV), which is another newly launched show holds on to its opening week ratings of 0.3.

Have the shocking turnarounds in the TVR of your favourite shows shocked you?