Exclusive: Shemaroo Umang show Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain to go off air

Shemaroo Umang’s show Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain, produced by Raghuvir Shekhawat’s Natkhat Productions is all set to go off air soon. The show had the backdrop of Rajasthan, and offered a fresh take on the family dynamics, and explored the unexpected hierarchies in a haveli. The show had Diksha Dhami, playing the lead role of Chain in the show. Sheel Verma played the male lead while Ishita Ganguly played the negative lead on the show.

The show was launched on 27th January and is set to go off-air soon.

As per a reliable source, “The shoot of the show is set to wrap up in the next few days, while the last episode will be telecast on 28 June.”

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Diksha Dhami plays the role of Chaina, a lively, smart, kind-hearted girl, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she enters the life of a dramatic haveli. Opposite her is Sheel Verma as Jaiveer, while Ishita Ganguly plays her cunning sister-in-law, Chamkeeli, who challenges the power dynamics inside the haveli. Actors Mansi Sharma, Dipika Chikhlia played prominent roles in the show.

