Exclusive: Shemaroo Umang’s New Show Jamuniya To Go Off-Air Within Two Months

Shemaroo Umang recently launched a new show named Jamuniya, featuring Aleya Ghosh in the titular role and Rajat Varma as the male lead. The show first premiered on 3 March 2025 at 8:00 PM, and the makers expected much from the new show as the show has an intense storyline. However, we have exclusively learned that the show is going off-air soon.

As the sources revealed, Jamuniya has already wrapped up the shoot for the final episodes. It is produced by Ved Raj’s banner Story Square Productions. The show also features popular Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee and veteran actress Meena Mir in key roles. Despite such a powerful cast, it seems the show failed to receive love from the viewers, so the makers decided to call it a quit.

You can also check this article for more details about the show.

https://www.iwmbuzz.com/television/news/exclusive-ravi-mann-joins-the-cast-of-story-square-productions-shemaroo-umang-show/2025/02/12

Check this article to know producer Ved Raj’s view on Jamuniya.

https://www.iwmbuzz.com/television/personalities/judgement-based-on-dark-skin-colour-is-a-harsh-reality-that-refuses-to-go-away-producer-ved-raj-on-the-concept-of-jamuniya/2025/02/28

Despite the show’s unique storyline about a dark-skinned girl who faces discrimination due to her complexion, Jamuniya failed to capture the viewer’s attention and is likely to go off-air within two months in April 2025.

When asked about Jamuniya’s story earlier, producer Ved Raj said, “As far as the story narrative in Jamuniya is concerned, we have created a fresh outlook on it.”

Jamuniya is set in Uttar Pradesh and chronicles the life of a young girl named Jamuniya who faces humiliation and discrimination due to her dark skin complexion.