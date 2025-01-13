Exclusive: Pooja Somani to feature in Shemaroo Umang’s Choti Thakurain

Writer-turned-producer Raghuvir Shekhawat’s production house, Natkhat Productions will soon come up with a show on Shemaroo Umang. The show titled Choti Thakurain will have Sheel Verma and Diksha Dhami as leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about popular actress Ishita Ganguly playing the main antagonist in the show. We also wrote about Jaya Ojha playing a vital role, and Aashvi Bisht playing the parallel lead. If you have missed these stories, you can check it here.

As per a reliable source, “Pooja would play an interesting role, and represent the section of ladies, who are blinded in love for their husband and ignore their wrongdoings.”

The show’s first look promo is out which shows a royal family, with the matriarch being Ektaa BP Singh’s character. Jaya Ojha, Ishit Ganguly and Diksha Dhami’s introductions are also there in the promo. While Ishita plays the elser daughter-in-law of the house, Diksha is seen as the Choti Thakurain.

