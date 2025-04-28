Exclusive: Mansi Sharma to enter Shemaroo Umang’s Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain

Shemaroo Umang’s popular show Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain produced by Raghuvir Shekhawat’s Natkhat Productions, will soon see a major entry. Actress Mansi Sharma will soon enter the show in the role of Tapasya.

The show starring Sheel Verma and Diksha Dhami as leads, recently saw the shocking entry of seasoned actress Dipika Chikhalia into the show. She entered to provide more drama in the role of a divine force in the form of Guru Maa. Her character acted as a spiritual mentor, revealing to Chaina that she is a Rakshini to Jaiveer (Sheel Verma) and served as a catalyst for dramatic shifts in the haveli.

Now, Mansi Sharma will enter the show in the role of Tapasya whose entry will bring more surprises. She will be from the past of Jaiveer, and her entry will bring intriguing changes to the story.

Diksha Dhami plays the role of Chaina, a lively, smart, kind-hearted girl, whose life takes a dramatic turn when she enters the life of a dramatic haveli. Opposite her is Sheel Verma as Jaiveer, while Ishita Ganguly plays her cunning sister-in-law, Chamkeeli, who challenges the power dynamics inside the haveli.

