Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Ayesha Singh Has The Best Marathi Look; These Pics Prove That

Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and her Marathi dressing up style relived. We miss seeing Ayesha Singh in the show, and this is just another way to express our salutations to her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jul,2023 12:15:35
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show brought to fame the actress Ayesha Singh. Ayesha was not a known personality before the show happened to her. She was just working her way in as an actress, and it was this show that gave her the big platform to prove her mettle as an actor. As Sai Virat Chavan, Ayesha Singh got into her character with all ease. Nobody could have played the Marathi mulgi Sai Joshi to such elan as she did. Well, now we miss Ayesha and Neil Bhatt in the show, as the show has taken a generation leap. Nevertheless, we can speak volumes about the varied looks that Ayesha donned as Sai. One among them is the Marathi look, wherein on many occasions, Ayesha wore the classy saree and got decked up in jewels like any Marathi personality.

So here we bring to you a few of Ayesha’s splendid looks as the perfect Marathi mulgi. You can take a look at them and refresh your memories.

Ayesha Singh is seen here in a classy orange and green saree, with her mangalsutra and indoor on her hairline. Bangles, earrings and other jewels are a part of her dressing up.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Ayesha Singh Has The Best Marathi Look; These Pics Prove That 823413

This is another of Sai Joshi’s Marathi getup look in saree. Here Ayesha is seen wearing a nose ring, green and orange combination saree and blouse, and jewels to match.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Ayesha Singh Has The Best Marathi Look; These Pics Prove That 823414

And here, we see the Nauvari style of saree wearing as Ayesha dons it perfectly. She looks like the Marathi queen in this picture. She is seen wearing a green saree in Nauvari style, with a nose ring, earrings, necklaces to match.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Ayesha Singh Has The Best Marathi Look; These Pics Prove That 823415

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! Are you missing your dear Sai Joshi aka Ayesha Singh in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin? Do not fret, we will be coming back with more of the cute memories of the lead pair from the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Read Latest News