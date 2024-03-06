Golden Glow: Nushrratt Bharuccha Sets New Style Trends In A Dazzling Yellow Dress

Nushrratt Bharuccha is a popular Indian actress who usually appears in Hindi cinema. She made a niche in Bollywood with her brilliance, adaptability, and charm, and she is still a popular figure among viewers. Regarding fashion, the Bollywood diva never fails to captivate her fans’ hearts. The actress is known for wowing admirers with her immaculate fashion sense wherever she goes. In the most recent photos, the actress has captivated admirers with her charm in the royal dazzle. The actress knows how to be in the spotlight with her fashion in a modern yellow dress.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Dazzling Appearance-

The Akelli actress looked alluring in a yellow dress and uploaded a picture on Instagram. The actress donned a yellow plunging neckline, mega sleeves, criss-cross lined textures, and a midriff fitted with an attached bodycon with a flared hemline feet-length dress. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva opted for peach shade makeup with matte lip and applied nude shade highlighter on the neck and collarbone. She accessories her outfit with long gold earrings and black and white sunglasses. She chose a candid picture in the post and showed her toned physique.

What do you think about Nushrratt Bharuccha’s yellow dress? Share your opinion in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.