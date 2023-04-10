Producer and content maker Sandiip Sikcand has a unique sense of fashion, and we often end up appreciating the differentiative chord that he strikes with his enthusiasm for fashion.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sandiip Sikcand talks about his fashion streaks.
Check them here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
Comfort
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
My Cartier Panther ring.
The style that makes you feel sexy:
More than feeling sexy, I like comfort. So anything I am comfortable in makes me feel sexy.
Your fashion inspiration:
My nieces Snehal and Jyoti. They are my Divas, whatever I know about fashion is because of them.
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
Honestly, my charm should do the magic, but since comfort is priority, hence joggers and a loose hoodie. Cool and casual.
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Sweatshirts.
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
I love vibrant colours.
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
Jewellery, Cartier ring and diamonds and sunglasses.
Indian or western:
Casuals.
Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:
I don’t get attires as gifts as I have a different dressing sense.
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
Shorts and t-shirts.
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
Something that hides my weight 🙂
What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:
I missed wearing what I bought in 2019 New Year’s.
Fashion advice to fans:
Always have your fashion sense, don’t emulate blindly.