Producer and content maker Sandiip Sikcand has a unique sense of fashion, and we often end up appreciating the differentiative chord that he strikes with his enthusiasm for fashion.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sandiip Sikcand talks about his fashion streaks.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Comfort

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

My Cartier Panther ring.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

More than feeling sexy, I like comfort. So anything I am comfortable in makes me feel sexy.

Your fashion inspiration:

My nieces Snehal and Jyoti. They are my Divas, whatever I know about fashion is because of them.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Honestly, my charm should do the magic, but since comfort is priority, hence joggers and a loose hoodie. Cool and casual.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Sweatshirts.

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

I love vibrant colours.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

Jewellery, Cartier ring and diamonds and sunglasses.

Indian or western:

Casuals.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

I don’t get attires as gifts as I have a different dressing sense.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Shorts and t-shirts.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Something that hides my weight 🙂

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

I missed wearing what I bought in 2019 New Year’s.

Fashion advice to fans:

Always have your fashion sense, don’t emulate blindly.