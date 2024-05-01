Huma Qureshi, Bipasha Basu & Shriya Saran: Here are Some Jaw-dropping Ethnic Outfits For Summer Wedding Season

Huma Qureshi, Bipasha Basu, and Shriya Saran are the most amazing and stunning actresses in Bollywood. They have been sighted giving us huge fashion goals and have wowed us with their stunning and sophisticated appearances. The actors have emerged as the industry’s trendy divas, captivating us with their stunning styles. This time, the divas teamed together for a fashion show in ethnic attire. View their ethnic clothes below.

Huma Qureshi, Bipasha Basu & Shriya Saran’s Ethnic Appearance

Huma Qureshi in Anarkali Set

The actress wears a gorgeous printed anarkali outfit from Rohit Bal’s collection. The digital flower designs, chanderi silk embroidered deep square neckline, 3/4-length sleeves, and flared long-length kurta complete the look. She looks lovely in her anarkali with embroidered details and a floral printed dupatta. Her hair is styled as middle-parted curly open tresses. The oxidized earrings add shine to her appearance. She completes her look with dramatic eye shadow, black smudge eyeliner, bright cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

Bipasha Basu in Sharara Set

Bipasha looked stunning in a pink Sharara outfit. The sharara outfit features a vibrant pink fabric with golden polka dots. It had brown with gold lace work and polka dots on the dupatta for an added punch of color. The ensemble had an embroidered neckline, a 3/4-length short kurta, a sharara, and a dupatta. The actress accessorized her look with a gold and green stone bindi, earrings, gold bangles, rings, and a red bindi to complete her Indian appearance. She finished her look with wavy open tresses, a dab of pink on her lips, and dramatic, black eyeliner with gobs of highlighter on her cheekbones.

Shriya Saran in Lehenga Set

Shriya Saran donned a high-waisted purple lehenga with blossom printed and hand-embroidered sequin, bead, and zari work, teamed with a matching blouse. The attention to detail is what distinguished Shriya’s appearance. She styles her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle, adding polish to her appearance. Her makeup was minimal yet dramatic, with black smudge eyes, brown cheeks hinting at intrigue, and nude lipstick highlighting her inherent beauty. Her lavish bangles, fingering bracelet, and ring lent a sense of refinement to her overall outfit.

Whose ethnic look do you like the most? Let us know your thoughts below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.