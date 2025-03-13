Dino Morea reflects on ‘bad break-up’ with Bipasha Basu during ‘Raaz’

Dino Morea recently opened up about his past relationship with Bipasha Basu, recalling the challenges they faced after their separation. The two actors met through mutual connections and started dating in 1996. However, during the filming of their 2002 film Raaz, they decided to part ways.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Morea shared that he was the one who initiated the breakup due to certain issues between them. He acknowledged that the situation was particularly difficult for Basu, as they had to continue working together on the sets of Raaz despite their personal struggles. He expressed that watching someone he cared about go through such emotions was not easy.

Morea revealed that they had already chosen different directions in life and had attempted to resolve their differences, but it was not working out. Eventually, he moved forward, believing that time would provide clarity and healing. He admitted that while the separation was painful for both of them, they understood that it was necessary. He emphasized that time is the greatest healer and that patience is key during such moments.

Reflecting on that phase, Morea mentioned that although it was challenging, he always believed that things would improve with time. Looking back, he feels that the difficult emotions of that period were only temporary. Over the years, they overcame any lingering negativity and rebuilt their bond as friends.

The actor concluded by stating that despite the initial difficulties, they eventually found a way to maintain a strong friendship. He shared that both he and Basu now appreciate each other’s presence in their lives, even if their relationship changed over time.