I don’t follow any particular fashion trend; I wear everything that enhances my personality and aura: Sudhanshu Pandey of Anupamaa fame

Sudhanshu Pandey the versatile actor has given us ‘Bemisaal 2 years’ playing the role of Vanraj Shah in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut. Sudhanshu has a unique fashion style and explores the trends that are comfortable on him.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sudhanshu talks about his fashion choices.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Style for me is what reflects your personality.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

It would be my shirts and my jackets and jeans as well as boots

The style that makes you feel sexy:

A nice shirt and a nice sleek pair of jeans with good-looking high boots and a pair of glasses to go with it.

Your fashion inspiration:

My own persona because I don’t follow any particular fashion trend, I wear everything that enhances my personality and my aura.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A nice black suit.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

I prefer shirts.

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

A nicely ironed stark white shirt and a pair of sleek jeans with a pair of boots.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

A pair of glasses which have a tinge of colour.

Indian or western:

I love Indian but mostly on occasions but on day to day basis I wear western which is jeans and shirt.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

It would be a nice pair of jeans.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

It was a pair of shorts and a singlet on top and a bandana on the head because we couldn’t go for haircuts.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

I’m not much of a beach person. But if I would go to a beach it would be a pair of knee-length shirts and a nice T-shirt on it with a bandana and a pair of sunglasses.

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

I would have loved to wear anything and go out somewhere but mostly I missed my jeans, shirts and boots.

Fashion advice to fans:

Don’t follow any trends blindly. See what you feel comfortable in and gives you confidence and enhances your personality.