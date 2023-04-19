Actor Manan Joshi who was last seen as the lead in the Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is stylish to the core. He likes to keep his fashion sense simple, yet convincing.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Manan talks about his fashion choices.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Style is to be comfortable in my own skin.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

Nighttime pyjamas.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

I feel comfortable and sexy in my gym wear.

Your fashion inspiration:

There are a lot of them. My fashion inspiration can be a particular style, like block prints.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

Has to be a white T-shirt and blue Denim. If it is a nice event, it has to be Tuxedo with a bow tag.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Shirts.

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

I have been trying to work a lot with Yellow these days.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

A nice watch and a bracelet.

Indian or western:

I love Indian. I have roamed around in Kurta a lot during my theatre days.

Your best gift with respect to attire that you have got:

Whenever someone is travelling, and gets me something to wear, I feel special.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:

Boxers.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Nothing as such. I wear shorts, a T-shirt and sandals.

What did you miss the most in dressing up during this lockdown:

I was very lucky. I kept myself and my family entertained by doing a lot of stuff.

Fashion advice to fans:

Enjoy what you are wearing. Don’t stress too much about it. Feel comfortable. I love wearing bright colours as it makes me feel bright. So you go for what you feel!!