In Photos: Shriya Pilgaonkar Spreads Magic In Green Metallic Strapless Dress

The stunning Shriya Pilgaonkar takes the fashion bar a level up with her latest appearance in a sparkling avatar. The Mirzapur actress is known for her exquisite fashion sense as she graced the scene in a masterpiece metallic dress. Her charisma in this outfit has left fans mesmerized. Let’s dive into her full look.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Magical Look

With the captivating ensemble, Shriya Pilgaonkar continues to enchant the viewers with her top-notch choice. The actress wore a perfect green metallic gown. The outfit features a strapless pattern accentuating her jaw-dropping collarbones and shoulders. The corset bodice, followed by a flowy gown, looks like an absolute show stealer. Decked in the shine of a metallic dress, Shriya looks like a queen of hearts.

Shriya Pilgaonkar adds an extra dose of glamour with her golden hoop earrings. She keeps it simple and styled her hair in a clean, combed, wet, sensuous hairstyle. The shiny golden glitter eye makeup gives her dramatic appeal. At the same time, the dewy cheeks with rosy shine give her an alluring touch. Her glossy nude lips increase the glamour quotient, and we can’t resist Shriya’s magic throughout the captivating pictures. Her mesmerizing look makes fans fall for her.

Did you like Shriya Pilgaonkar’s magical glam in green? Please drop your views in the comments box below.