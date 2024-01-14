Shriya Pilgaonkar Redefines Bohemian Swag In Three-piece Co-ords

The stunning Shriya Pilgaonkar recently set the fashion ablaze with her not-so-casual look. The Mirzapur actress is known for her impeccable sense of fashion. From body-hugging dresses to ethereal traditional sarees, the actress has the knack to pull every look to perfection. And her latest glam is no exception. This time, the diva redefines bohemian swag in a black three-piece co-ord.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Three-piece Co-ords

So gorgeous! Shriya Pilgaonkar is a sight to behold in this simple yet beautiful three-piece outfit. The actress dons a low neckline cropped top paired with a chundari chap print, comfy bohemian pants, and a matching printed long shrug, giving her a breezy yet classy appearance. In this all-black look, Shriya ups her swag like a pro.

That’s not all! Shriya Pilgaonkar styles her look with a sleek ponytail, giving her a smooth look. Shriya enhances her eyes with the shiny golden eye shadow and bold black eyeliner. The dewy makeup base, with the tinted cheeks and nude lips, uplifts her style. The long black jhumkas complete her look with a striking look. The black high heels elevate her look.

Throughout the photos, Shriya Pilgoanker shows her classy appearance. Her stunning poses make us fall for her look. Her charisma in this not-so-casual is the inspiration for many.

Did you like Shriya Pilgaonkar’s latest look? Drop your views in the comments box below.