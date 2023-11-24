Mirzapur actors Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar go glam in designer ensembles [Photos]

Hold onto your seats, because the Mirzapur stars, Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar, just unleashed a high-glam extravaganza at the GQ India event that’s practically stealing the show!

Ali Fazal can be see donning a stylish all-black kaftan suit with golden embroidery on the border, and trust us, it’s not just a suit; it’s a fashion masterpiece. With pyjama pants in tow, black jutis, a subtle stubble beard, and a pulled-back hairdo, Ali Fazal transforms into the style sultan we never knew we needed. All hail the kaftan king!

But wait, the glam saga doesn’t end there! Shriya Pilgaonkar, the epitome of elegance, graces the event in a dazzling purple sequinned pantsuit. This isn’t just a pantsuit; it’s a purple sequinned dream featuring a crop top and high-waisted pants. Completing the look with a nude makeup touch with a hint of purple magic and a chic hairbun, Shriya transforms into a vision of grace and glamour. Purple never looked this good!

All about Mirzapur

Mirzapur, a gripping Indian crime thriller web series, weaves a tale of power, politics, and the underworld in the heartland of India. Set against the backdrop of the titular small town, the show delves into the complex dynamics of feuding families vying for control of the lucrative and illicit opium trade. With its intense narrative, layered characters, and a seamless blend of action and drama, Mirzapur has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its raw portrayal of crime, morality, and the pursuit of power. The series stands as a testament to the evolving landscape of Indian web content, showcasing a dark and enthralling story that leaves a lasting impact on viewers.