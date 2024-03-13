Ethnic Magic: Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Most Iconic Moments In A Silver And Grey Organza Saree

Shriya Pilgaonkar is a well-known personality in the Indian entertainment industry. She is renowned for her roles in Hindi and Marathi movies and television shows. The actress is noted for her versatility and has received praise for her performances in the Indian entertainment industry. Her strong presence on her social media accounts puts her in the spotlight. Aside from that, the actress is known for her impeccable fashion sense. She moves easily between many styles, from traditional Indian attire to contemporary Western outfits, demonstrating her versatility and fashion-forward sensibility. Her latest look in a silver organza saree is no exception.

Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Saree Appearance-

This time, the Marathi mulgi, a gorgeous diva, opted for a silver and grey organza saree for Critics Choice Awards 2024 and shared pictures of herself on Instagram. The actress donned a silver sheer floral embellished high round neckline, mega sleeves appeared in a sheer blouse and paired with an organza fabric and grey metallic appliqué geometric floral pattern embellished crystal saree with a dropped end piece. The outfit is from the Shriya Khanna fashion label and costs Rs. 43,499. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted bun hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with gold shimmery eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and light peach glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with big silver 3-D floral embellished ear studs and a white and silver ring by Ishhaara. In the pictures, the diva gives an elegant posture to the camera and reveals minute details of her appearance.

