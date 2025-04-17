Kesari Chapter 2 Actress Ananya Panday Radiates Elegance In Simple Saree Looks

Ananya Panday has been actively promoting her upcoming film Kesari Chapter 2, and all her promotional looks made it to the headlines. The actress continues to impress the viewers with her sartorial style, specifically in a six-yard saree. Let’s decode her radiating elegance in a simple saree, making her a true icon.

1) Cyan Floral Printed Saree

During one of the promotional events of Kesari Chapter 2, Ananya redefined timeless charm in a cyan blue saree that looked simple, but the marigold floral prints added a bubbly touch. The simple lace work around the border exuded timeless elegance, while the slip bralette blouse added a modern touch, allowing the actress to shine bright. With a simple gajra bun, desi makeup, and navy blue choker, she rocked her appearance.

2) Lovely In Dark Red

Inspired by the working woman, this saree glam of Ananya exudes confidence and class. The dark red saree has simple golden work around the borders with sparkling floral embroidery embellished with stones and diamonds to balance class and simplicity. She teamed her look with a high-neckline sleeveless blouse, making it a subtle style. Ananya looked like a princess with an open hairstyle, small red stud earrings, and minimalistic makeup. Yet again, this one is one of the actress’s promotional looks.

3) Blue Floral Printed Saree

Just like the first one, this one is simple with no extra embellishments. However, the refreshing sky blue saree adorned with colorful floral, heart-shaped, and leaf prints makes this piece a perfect combination of desi style with a trendy twist. The spaghetti-sleeved blouse added a bold touch, while desi makeup, gajra bun, and huge jhumkas made her look like ‘Apsara.’

4) Sunshine In Yellow

In this sunshine yellow saree, Ananya radiates elegance with her simplicity. The plain yellow saree with golden lace around the border looks gorgeous. However, the slip blouse with her rose bun, simple choker, and bindi makes her look mesmerizing.