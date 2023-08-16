ADVERTISEMENT
Model Rowan Row is my fashion inspiration: Srikant Dwivedi

Srikant Dwivedi the talented young actor who is presently seen in Colors' Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, talks about his fashion sense and on his likes when it comes to styling.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Aug,2023 16:18:56
Young and talented actor Srikant Dwivedi who has been part of TV shows Bhagya Lakshmi, Naagin 6 and is presently seen in the Colors’ mythological show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, carries a great style statement when he is dressed to kill.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Srikant talks about his sense of styling and more.

Check them here.

#Ishtyle for you in one word:

Style for me, is looking attractive.

Favourite item in your wardrobe:

My night suit, they are the most comfortable.

The style that makes you feel sexy:

My formal wear makes me feel sexy. When I am in my Tuxedo or formals, that suits me the most.

Your fashion inspiration:

My fashion inspiration is the model Rowan Row. He is very famous on Instagram.

What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:

A black shirt. It makes a difference for sure.

Sweatshirts or shirts:

Difficult to answer, I like both.

Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:

I am more of a black-and-white kind of guy. Also blue is a colour I go to often.

Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:

I wear this Chi Pendant which depicts energy. I also wear a Rudraksh in my right hand.

Indian or western:

Indian and then Western.

Your favorite dress worn during lockdown: 

I was inin my hometown during lockdown. I used to wear Dhoti.

Favorite Beachwear Fashion:

Shorts, with my body getting tanned.

Fashion advice to fans:

If you feel good and attractive once you are in front of the mirror, go for it. Chuck what others have to say.

