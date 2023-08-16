Model Rowan Row is my fashion inspiration: Srikant Dwivedi

Young and talented actor Srikant Dwivedi who has been part of TV shows Bhagya Lakshmi, Naagin 6 and is presently seen in the Colors’ mythological show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, carries a great style statement when he is dressed to kill.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Srikant talks about his sense of styling and more.
Check them here.
#Ishtyle for you in one word:
Style for me, is looking attractive.
Favourite item in your wardrobe:
My night suit, they are the most comfortable.
The style that makes you feel sexy:
My formal wear makes me feel sexy. When I am in my Tuxedo or formals, that suits me the most.
Your fashion inspiration:
My fashion inspiration is the model Rowan Row. He is very famous on Instagram.
What would be your dress to kill on a perfect date:
A black shirt. It makes a difference for sure.
Sweatshirts or shirts:
Difficult to answer, I like both.
Colour combination you prefer in your dressing style:
I am more of a black-and-white kind of guy. Also blue is a colour I go to often.
Your favorite accessory to go with your dress:
I wear this Chi Pendant which depicts energy. I also wear a Rudraksh in my right hand.
Indian or western:
Indian and then Western.
Your favorite dress worn during lockdown:
I was inin my hometown during lockdown. I used to wear Dhoti.
Favorite Beachwear Fashion:
Shorts, with my body getting tanned.
Fashion advice to fans:
If you feel good and attractive once you are in front of the mirror, go for it. Chuck what others have to say.