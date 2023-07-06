ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Best Natural Glow In These No-Makeup Looks

Tejasswi Prakash of Naagin fame does not need makeup to enhance her beauty and charm. Here she is seen showing off her simplicity and natural glow without any makeup. Check here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 Jul,2023 14:05:35
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Best Natural Glow In These No-Makeup Looks

Naagin fame actress Tejasswi Prakash has excelled in her career. She is having the best phase in her career, is what we can say, as all that she touches is turning out to be a success!! She has done shows on TV like Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki 2, Swaragini, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini etc. However, her stint in Bigg Boss 15 propelled her career to its peak. She was noticed by TV Czarina, Ekta Kapoor, who immediately gave her the lead role in Naagin 6 after her Bigg Boss stint. Today, Tejasswi is the apple of her fans’ eyes as she is entertaining one and all in this lead role. The present season of Naagin has gone on to be one good success story. Today, we are not here to talk about the life and journey of Tejasswi. We show you how naturally attractive she is, even in her no-makeup looks.

You can check this here as we prove this point via pictures. We know that Tejasswi is photogenic with great features and flawless skin. She does not need the help of makeup to prove her point of being beautiful. And this is what we show you here.

In this picture, Tejasswi is devoid of makeup, seen in casual wear, a frock. Her smile speaks volumes about the beauty that is seen in this picture and on her face.

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Best Natural Glow In These No-Makeup Looks 823417

Tejasswi looks so cute, exactly like a doll in this one!! And please note, she has no makeup here and that is the kind of beauty she endorses.

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Best Natural Glow In These No-Makeup Looks 823418

She is seen wearing a floral gown with a thigh-high slit. Again with her hair loose, and no make-up, Tejasswi looks presentable to the core.

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Best Natural Glow In These No-Makeup Looks 823419

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you loving this no-make-up simple dressing style of Tejasswi Prakash? We are in awe of her simplicity here.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Exudes Confidence In Fishtail Feathery Bodycon; Check Here
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Exudes Confidence In Fishtail Feathery Bodycon; Check Here
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash’s Stylish Pantsuit Style Engages Her Fans: Check Here
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash’s Stylish Pantsuit Style Engages Her Fans: Check Here
TejRan Love: Karan Kundrra keeps his ‘boyfriend duties’ on check, here’s how
TejRan Love: Karan Kundrra keeps his ‘boyfriend duties’ on check, here’s how
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s style reign like never before, watch
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s style reign like never before, watch
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Watch: A sneak-peek into Tejasswi Prakash’s irresistible swag
Watch: A sneak-peek into Tejasswi Prakash’s irresistible swag
Latest Stories
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
I am similar to the character of Pooh from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Payal Ghosh
Ranveer Singh Gets A Birthday Gift From Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Ranveer Singh Gets A Birthday Gift From Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Salaar Teaser Out: Prabhas stirs madness once again
Salaar Teaser Out: Prabhas stirs madness once again
I hope the audience loves me in my new role in Suhaagan: Aditya Deshmukh
I hope the audience loves me in my new role in Suhaagan: Aditya Deshmukh
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya diagnosed with a severe heart disease
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Riya diagnosed with a severe heart disease
The grooviest battle is about to begin as Amazon miniTV and Remo D’souza come together for India’s first Hip-Hop dance reality show – Hip Hop India!
The grooviest battle is about to begin as Amazon miniTV and Remo D’souza come together for India’s first Hip-Hop dance reality show – Hip Hop India!
Read Latest News