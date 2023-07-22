ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Looks Hot In Backless Satin Dress; Check Here

Naagin actress Tejasswi Prakash shines and glows in this backless satin dress in green. Take a look at this sensational dressing style of your favourite actor. Check it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jul,2023 16:40:07
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Looks Hot In Backless Satin Dress; Check Here 836294

Naagin fame actress Tejasswi Prakash’s recent post on social media is glittering and grand!! Yes, she is dressed to kill here. The Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash can always dress perfectly, and can look perfect amid the situation and occasion that she dresses for!! And this is exactly what has happened here!! Tejasswi who was earlier in the week, seen taking time off from her shoot and dining with her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, is now posing all solo. Yes, she is dressed in a stunning backless dress in satin green style. And she looks hot and is sending the internet on fire in this style!!

A look at Tejasswi in this trendy party attire, and you are totally bowled!! Yes, this is what the fans of Tejasswi have experienced and we are sure of it!! The dress up is perfectly royal and to add glow to it, Tejasswi is wearing a long earring in golden colour. With her hair loose and poses to hit the hearts of the ones seeing it, Tejasswi just dazzles in these pictures.

So hold on to your breaths here as we show you this bold look and style of Tejasswi!!

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Looks Hot In Backless Satin Dress; Check Here 836289

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Looks Hot In Backless Satin Dress; Check Here 836290

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Looks Hot In Backless Satin Dress; Check Here 836291

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This is the hotness personified look of Tejasswi. We are sweating as we see it!! Are you also loving this glamour quotient on exhibit here from Tejasswi?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
In Pics: Tejasswi Prakash turns the glam bar on in sheer red co-ords 833222
In Pics: Tejasswi Prakash turns the glam bar on in sheer red co-ords
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Gets Kissed By Her Mr Perfect, Karan Kundrra; Check Here 834921
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Gets Kissed By Her Mr Perfect, Karan Kundrra; Check Here
Tejasswi Prakash is owning the beach glow in ochre jumpsuit, watch 834774
Tejasswi Prakash is owning the beach glow in ochre jumpsuit, watch
Tejasswi Prakash’s floral peplum silhouette is perfect for sunny monsoons, see pics 832071
Tejasswi Prakash’s floral peplum silhouette is perfect for sunny monsoons, see pics
Stunning! Tejasswi Prakash gives her glam black mini a bohemian touch 831485
Stunning! Tejasswi Prakash gives her glam black mini a bohemian touch
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Best Natural Glow In These No-Makeup Looks 823462
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Has The Best Natural Glow In These No-Makeup Looks
Latest Stories
Mouni Roy gets admitted to hospital for 9 days, read details 836305
Mouni Roy gets hospitalized for 9 days, read details
Titlie Spoiler: Garv shows his true colour 836279
Titlie Spoiler: Garv shows his true colour
Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe 836274
Avneet Kaur Gets Dressed In Crop Top And Mini Skirt Style To Enjoy London Vibe
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Neerja agrees to marry Babban 836266
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Neerja agrees to marry Babban
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar confesses his love to Swatilekha 836268
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar confesses his love to Swatilekha
Exclusive: Dakssh Ajit Singh bags film Mission Rafa 836255
Exclusive: Dakssh Ajit Singh bags film Mission Rafa
Read Latest News