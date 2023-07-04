ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Fashion

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash's Stylish Pantsuit Style Engages Her Fans: Check Here

Naagin fame actress Tejasswi Prakash shows us her classy style in a pantsuit attire. You need to check the level of gorgeousness she spreads here. Read the story here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Jul,2023 15:15:08
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash's Stylish Pantsuit Style Engages Her Fans: Check Here

Naagin fame actress Tejasswi Prakash is a talented personality who knows how to showcase her credentials when she is doing a particular role. As of now, Tejasswi rules in the hearts of the audiences for her lead portrayal in Colors’ Naagin 6. Tejasswi was recently seen with her Mr Perfect, Karan Kundrra attending an event. Popularly known as TejRan, their Jodi is very popular and has a huge fanbase. Tejasswi is today looked upon as a style diva who is always on top of her fashion game. And there are no guesses, as we see Tejasswi yet again in one of her stunning attire and look. She was recently seen wearing a pantsuit style which gave her a stylish look. The colour is a stunning blue, and we have Tejasswi sparkle in the glam quotient of the dress.

Yes, Tejasswi looks gorgeous in this attire. She has her hair loose and has worn a long earring. She looks like the ultimate boss lady in this suit style. Her poses here are endearing to watch. As soon as she put up the picture, there were fans who termed her with great adjectives, describing her beauty. That is a class that she exudes in this look.

You can check the pictures here.

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash's Stylish Pantsuit Style Engages Her Fans: Check Here 823515

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash's Stylish Pantsuit Style Engages Her Fans: Check Here 823516

Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash's Stylish Pantsuit Style Engages Her Fans: Check Here 823517

 

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all in awe of this pantsuit enigma that Tejasswi Prakash spreads here?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
TejRan Love: Karan Kundrra keeps his ‘boyfriend duties’ on check, here’s how
TejRan Love: Karan Kundrra keeps his ‘boyfriend duties’ on check, here’s how
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s style reign like never before, watch
Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s style reign like never before, watch
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Dons A Casual Cut-Out Bodycon; Motivates Fans Like This
Watch: A sneak-peek into Tejasswi Prakash’s irresistible swag
Watch: A sneak-peek into Tejasswi Prakash’s irresistible swag
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Extraordinarily Majestic In This White Gown; Check Pic
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Looks Extraordinarily Majestic In This White Gown; Check Pic
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is A Gorgeous Beauty In White; Take A Look
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is A Gorgeous Beauty In White; Take A Look
Latest Stories
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brar family unites to celebrate Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Brar family unites to celebrate Sanjot and Dilpreet’s anniversary
Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect ‘Rangeela’ In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style
Surbhi Jyoti Is The Perfect ‘Rangeela’ In Town In This Ethnic Lehenga Style
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ passes the crucial Monday test with a collection of 4.21 Cr. The film’s 5 days total box office collection amounted to 42.21 Cr. Nett
‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ passes the crucial Monday test with a collection of 4.21 Cr. The film’s 5 days total box office collection amounted to 42.21 Cr. Nett
Maitree spoiler: Harsh adopts a daughter
Maitree spoiler: Harsh adopts a daughter
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bigg Boss gives a big responsibility to Jiya
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Bigg Boss gives a big responsibility to Jiya
Jannat Zubair Puts Up A Throwback Picture In Stunning Casual Wear; Misses Being In Goa
Jannat Zubair Puts Up A Throwback Picture In Stunning Casual Wear; Misses Being In Goa
Read Latest News