Neha Dhupia is the ultimate example of grace, poise and elegance. She has these engaging features that make her the exemplary beauty that she is!! Neha Dhupia has a pleasant and vibrant smile that can attract many. Her flair for fashion and sense of dressing is impeccable. She always hits it big with respect to the competition that happens related to dressing styles.

She is above many when it comes to the trends and styles that she endorses. Today, she is all over social media in her new colourful look. The attire in question today, is an orange and pink ruffle dress and trust us when we say this, Neha Dhupia scores a sixer that goes right out of the park!!

Yes, In the pictures, she cuddles up like a cute doll. She wears this vibrantly rich ruffle dress. Her hair is tied into a top knot. The brightness in her eyes, the confidence that she exudes in this dress is huge.

You can check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Hot, hotter and hottest!! This is what Neha Dhupia’s style statement here can be defined!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.