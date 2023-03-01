Neha Dhupia, a talented Bollywood actress, has also won beauty pageants and made a name for herself as a professional diva. The actress rose to prominence as a leader in MTV Roadies. She is a beautiful industry figure who has established several successful firms.

As a supporting actress, Neha Dhupia has acted in films like Chup Chup Ke, Mithya, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, Maharathi, and Singh Is Kinng. She also played Eva Braun in Mahatma Gandhi’s Dear Friend Hitler. The diva has a strong personality and is well-known in her society.

The attractive actress is constantly in the headlines for her professional and fashionable choices. She is a fashion icon who knows how to dress for every occasion. Neha can make anyone weak at the knees in any attire, from western to Indian culture. She also looks great in ethnic clothing. Neha Dhupia’s bold, assertive, and varied fashion style makes her a style star in the Indian entertainment industry.

She frequently pushes the boundaries of fashion and is not afraid of trying new things, making her a trend for her admirers and followers. She is successful in her field and is quite active on Instagram. Neha recently came to Instagram to post a video of herself accepting an award for the best supporting actress; scroll down to see her video appearance.

Neha Dhupia’s Video Appearance

Neha Dhupia posted a video of herself wearing a black with dark pink floral printed V-neck with a black frill at the bottom of the outfit. She styled her hair in a middle part straight basic hairdo. She kept her makeup minimal and chose nude brown matte lipstick. She accessorizes with gold circular earrings and a few rings and carries a black clutch that complements her dress well. She captured a stage appearance and labelled Reel awards in the video’s opening appearance. On her second appearance, she walked and showed her complete attire while smiling.

She stands, poses, and interacts with the paparazzi on her third appearance. She meets superstars such as Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra in her fourth appearance. Maniesh Paul was anchoring in his fifth appearance on stage. Neha Dhupia, the best supporting actress, made her sixth appearance on the screen. On her last appearance, she walks onto the stage, accepts the awards, and delivers a brief speech, which the audience applauds.

Did you enjoy seeing Neha Dhupia while receiving an award? Let us know your opinions in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.