Congratulations! Bigg Boss 9 Couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Expecting Their First Child, Drashti, Kanika, Neha and Other Celebs Send Heartfelt Wishes

Television personality and Bigg Boss couple Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary announced they are expecting their first child. On Tuesday, the two shared a combined Instagram post. Take a look at the photo below-

Prince Narula’s Heartfelt Note On Pregnancy Announcement-

Taking to his Instagram post, Prince sent a note and a symbolic photo. Prince Narula shared a photo of a red toy car next to his car. The next photo showed him standing in front of his car. He wrote, “Hi everyone, I don’t know how to express my feeling right now because we are very happy and nervous at the same time thankful to God and super excited for parents. Because private baby is coming very soon everything will be for her baby @yuvikachaudhary You will come on second number for my parents I will be on second number because of our life.”

Further, He added, “The center is going to be or the one who is coming, so I have worked so hard for that whenever I become a father, everything will be there for him. Just like all parents think, I also had those dreams like my parents. We are raised and made a good person with a good heart. We will also try to make our child a good person. That journey from the first day till now when we came to know that we are pregnant. Excitement and different emotions. Those who live every moment, those who live every scan, those who cry and come home and laugh after talking about it. Thanks to God who has given us every happiness, Thank baby for giving me the best gift of my life now with this gift and my parents will live again I can’t wait when grandparents and grandparents will raise this how they did us baby Teach him English, he was Punjabi and Hindi (Jatt’s got aka tell me where hai a baby I love you and remember after a few days you will be my number 2 #privika.”

Celebs Congratulate Couple

Yuvika Chaudhary reacted to the post with a red heart and folded hands emoji. Celebrities like Divya Agarwal, Karan Kundrra, Ranvijay Singh, Drashti Dhami, Kanika Mann, Sonal Chauhan, Gauahar Khan, Neha Dhupia, Anita Hassanandani, and Priyank Sharma all sent their warmest wishes and congratulations to the couple, making the moment even more special.