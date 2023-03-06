Neha Dhupia the stunning model and performer is presently in a mood to praise the woman, who she believes has shown the right path to excel, to other women, aiming to strive!! Yes, we are talking about the immense contribution of Sania Mirza the famous sports personality who has achieved so much in her career.

In an event, Neha is seen praising the hard work and success stories of Sanina Mirza as a sportswoman.

Neha writes on social media,

nehadhupia

Verified

From being in awe of you , to being by your side … from admiring you as a champion to sharing so much with you as a mama … I could nt be more proud of you my friend @mirzasaniar … thank you for paving the way and cementing the path for so many little girls . . . And this my friend is just the beginning! #loveall , always !🎾 ♥️ #legendsalwaysplayhard

Her tag line which says, legends always play hard, truly summarizes the attitude towards sport that Sania Mirza has.

The two ladies posed big and looked gorgeous. Neha was seen in a white ensemble and Sania was seen in the contast black ensemble. Together, the two ladies shone to glory!!

Check the pictures here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! This is admiration at its best, coming from Neha Dhupia!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.