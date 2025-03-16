Rashmika Mandanna Adds a Maharashtrian Touch to Her Ethnic Glam

The actress looked ethereal in a soft pink kurta set, embracing a classic yet refreshing ethnic aesthetic.

With intricate golden work embellishing both the kurta and dupatta, the ensemble exuded understated glamour.

The monochrome pink set, consisting of a straight-cut kurta and matching pants, showcased a regal charm while maintaining a breezy, comfortable appeal. The delicate golden detailing added the right sparkle, elevating the outfit without overpowering its serene essence—the dupatta, adorned with the same golden motifs, draped gracefully, enhancing the traditional look.

Rashmika Mandanna kept her accessories minimal yet impactful, allowing her outfit to take center stage. She opted for medium-sized circular earrings with delicate drop detailing, paired with a matching pendant that subtly complemented the embroidery of her ensemble. The jewelry choice added a refined elegance, balancing tradition and modernity.

Her hairstyle added to the vintage charm of the look. She adorned her hair with a fresh gajra, reinforcing the authenticity of the ethnic ensemble. This classic touch added a festive and cultural vibe, making it ideal for traditional celebrations.

Her soft and natural makeup enhanced her features with a peachy-pink glow. With a subtle touch of pink hues on her eyes and lips, Rashmika Mandanna embraced a delicate and fresh aesthetic. To add a unique Maharashtrian touch, she sported a small, moon-shaped red bindi, looking at a charming regional twist.

Rashmika Mandanna’s ability to exude grace and poise in traditional wear makes her a true fashion inspiration. Her latest pink kurta set is a testament to how minimal styling, when done right, can create an effortlessly captivating look. Whether for festive occasions or intimate gatherings, this ensemble proves that ethnic fashion can be elegant and refreshingly simple.

With her timeless appeal and impeccable sartorial choices, Rashmika Mandanna continues to set trends, proving that traditional wear never goes out of style—it only gets more enchanting with time.