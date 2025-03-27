Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair & Sumbul Touqeer’s Aesthetic Kurta Goals For Eid 2025

As Eid 2025 approaches, you might be worrying about what to wear for this festive occasion. You might have seen several options but failed to get that perfect fit. You should take inspiration from TV stars like Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, and Sumbul Touqeer, who are serving goals to make the festive vibe special by embracing simplicity and aesthetic styles this Season. So, let’s have a look below.

Reem Shaikh’s Lavender Embellished Kurta

Slay the way you are this Eid in a style like actress Reem Shaikh. The actress wore a gorgeous lavender kurta with beautiful floral threadwork and sparkling sequins, and the pastel fabric added a statement touch. She paired her look with a matching dupatta and dewy makeup, giving her a natural glow that made her look mesmerizing.

Jannat Zubair’s White Salwar Suit

Ditch the trend of heavy lehengas, anarkali, or kurta for a simple salwar suit look that will not only give you comfort but will also make you look beautiful, like Jannat Zubair. The actress wore a white kurta featuring huge thread work around the neckline teamed with a flared palazzo and a plain dupatta with a blue border. Leaving her hair open and minimal makeup, she looked like a heaven beauty.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Peach Kurta Look

Sumbul looks decent yet stylish in a peach-pink kurta with sparkling shine here. The kurta has a v-neckline embellished with golden lace, while her simple look is complemented by short hair. Her bold eyes, red cheeks, and red lips made her look oh-so-pretty.