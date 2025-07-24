Samridhi Shukla’s Bridal Blouse Game in YRKKH Is Redefining On-Screen Wedding Fashion

Regarding bridal styling on Indian television, few do it as gracefully as Samridhi Shukla. Currently seen as Abhira Poddar in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her wedding looks capture the attention of fashion lovers and brides-to-be alike. The highlight of her bridal wardrobe? The eye-catching blouse designs that elevate each ensemble from pretty to unforgettable.

Look 1: The Rajasthani Royalty

Her post captioned “Aapki Rajasthani Bindani ❤️,” Samridhi stunned in a deep red lehenga paired with a heavy statement choker and maang tikka. The standout feature was her richly embellished blouse—classic yet modern, detailed with intricate zari and thread work. The blend of heritage and elegance makes this look perfect for brides seeking regal flair.

Look 2: The Traditional Diva in Hot Pink & Emerald

A carousel shared showed Samridhi Shukla wearing a heavy pink bridal lehenga with dual-tone layered necklaces. But the real hero of the look was the heavily studded blouse with structured shoulders and mirror embroidery. This blouse silhouette paired with layered bangles and a nath gave off powerful traditional vibes — bold, bright, and beautiful.

Look 3: The Outdoor Bridal Glow

In another on-set shot with co-star Shruti Rawat, Samridhi Shukla was seen in a rich red lehenga featuring a comparatively subtle yet timeless blouse design. The neckline and sleeves were modest, but the fabric’s shimmer and the pairing with oxidized gold jewelry gave her a radiant outdoor bridal vibe. The contrasting pink and red combo with her co-star enhanced the visual drama.

Samridhi Shukla’s on-screen bridal looks in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai inspire fashion. With each blouse telling a different story—from regal heritage to bold modernity—she sets a new standard for bridal styling on Indian television.

For every bride seeking blouse inspiration, Samridhi Shukla’s wardrobe is a style mood board waiting to be explored.