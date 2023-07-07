Samridhi Shukla is a great friend and a pure soul: Farman Haider

Farman Haider, the talented and versatile actor, who has made a mark in the entertainment industry with his captivating performances as Nityam Dalmiya in Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, has garnered praise from his fans and critics. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, the actor spoke about his journey, working experience with co-star Samridhi Shukla and more. Read on:

Saavi Ki Savaari explores various emotions. How do you bring out the depth of these emotions in your performance?

When approaching and bringing out the depth of emotions in my performance for Saavi Ki Savaari, I believe in connecting with every emotion relevant to my character. Before portraying any emotion or scene, I always ask myself the “why” behind it, which helps me gain a better perspective. By understanding the motivations and circumstances of my character, I can delve into the emotional aspects and portray them authentically.

As an actor, what challenges have you faced while working on the show?

While working on Saavi Ki Savaari, I have been fortunate to have an incredible team that makes the process feel like a seamless play rather than a series of challenges. Trusting my director’s vision and remaining focused on my work has helped me overcome any obstacles that may arise. With a strong support system and a collaborative environment, we work together to bring out the best in each other and create a compelling show.

How do you relate to your character in real life? Are there any similarities?

Well, Nityam and I share many similarities. We both prioritize family, possess a strong work ethic, are business-minded and value discipline and punctuality. These similarities allow me to connect with Nityam on a deeper level.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a part of Saavi Ki Savaari?

The most rewarding aspect of being a part of Saavi Ki Savaari has been the immense love and support I receive from my fans daily. Their appreciation and encouragement motivate me to give my best performance every day. Additionally, I am grateful for the numerous good-hearted individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make the show successful. Saavi Ki Savaari entertains me and teaches me something new every day, making it a truly enriching experience. I am thankful to be a part of this show.

Can you share any memorable experiences you’ve had while shooting for the show?

Every day, every hour, every minute, and every second spent on the sets of Saavi Ki Savaari has left a lasting impression on me. Whether it’s the camaraderie with the cast and crew, the challenges we overcome together, or the joy of bringing a scene to life, each moment is memorable.

How has your chemistry been with Samridhi Shukla on-screen? How do you both complement each other as co-stars?

My chemistry with Samridhi Shukla, who plays a co-star in the show, has been fantastic on-screen. Samridhi is not only a talented actor but also a great friend and a pure soul. We have developed a strong rapport and understanding, allowing us to complement each other’s performances seamlessly. Her professionalism and focus on the set further enhance our on-screen chemistry, creating a dynamic and engaging portrayal of our characters’ relationship.

