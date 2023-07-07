ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Samridhi Shukla is a great friend and a pure soul: Farman Haider

Farman Haider, who has garnered praise from his fans and critics for his captivating performances as Nityam Dalmiya in Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari spoke about his journey, working experience with co-star Samridhi Shukla and more.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jul,2023 12:49:30
Samridhi Shukla is a great friend and a pure soul: Farman Haider

Farman Haider, the talented and versatile actor, who has made a mark in the entertainment industry with his captivating performances as Nityam Dalmiya in Colors TV show Saavi Ki Savaari, has garnered praise from his fans and critics. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, the actor spoke about his journey, working experience with co-star Samridhi Shukla and more. Read on:

Saavi Ki Savaari explores various emotions. How do you bring out the depth of these emotions in your performance?

When approaching and bringing out the depth of emotions in my performance for Saavi Ki Savaari, I believe in connecting with every emotion relevant to my character. Before portraying any emotion or scene, I always ask myself the “why” behind it, which helps me gain a better perspective. By understanding the motivations and circumstances of my character, I can delve into the emotional aspects and portray them authentically.

As an actor, what challenges have you faced while working on the show?

While working on Saavi Ki Savaari, I have been fortunate to have an incredible team that makes the process feel like a seamless play rather than a series of challenges. Trusting my director’s vision and remaining focused on my work has helped me overcome any obstacles that may arise. With a strong support system and a collaborative environment, we work together to bring out the best in each other and create a compelling show.

How do you relate to your character in real life? Are there any similarities?

Well, Nityam and I share many similarities. We both prioritize family, possess a strong work ethic, are business-minded and value discipline and punctuality. These similarities allow me to connect with Nityam on a deeper level.

What has been the most rewarding aspect of being a part of Saavi Ki Savaari?

The most rewarding aspect of being a part of Saavi Ki Savaari has been the immense love and support I receive from my fans daily. Their appreciation and encouragement motivate me to give my best performance every day. Additionally, I am grateful for the numerous good-hearted individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to make the show successful. Saavi Ki Savaari entertains me and teaches me something new every day, making it a truly enriching experience. I am thankful to be a part of this show.

Can you share any memorable experiences you’ve had while shooting for the show?

Every day, every hour, every minute, and every second spent on the sets of Saavi Ki Savaari has left a lasting impression on me. Whether it’s the camaraderie with the cast and crew, the challenges we overcome together, or the joy of bringing a scene to life, each moment is memorable.

How has your chemistry been with Samridhi Shukla on-screen? How do you both complement each other as co-stars?

My chemistry with Samridhi Shukla, who plays a co-star in the show, has been fantastic on-screen. Samridhi is not only a talented actor but also a great friend and a pure soul. We have developed a strong rapport and understanding, allowing us to complement each other’s performances seamlessly. Her professionalism and focus on the set further enhance our on-screen chemistry, creating a dynamic and engaging portrayal of our characters’ relationship.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Bombay HC allows Sameer Wankhede to add ‘new grounds’ to Aryan Khan’s drug case
Bombay HC allows Sameer Wankhede to add ‘new grounds’ to Aryan Khan’s drug case
My role in Pret Boys is one of the best: Shardul Pandit
My role in Pret Boys is one of the best: Shardul Pandit
Rannvijay Singha to join iQOO’s quest for its first Chief Gaming Officer as Jury
Rannvijay Singha to join iQOO’s quest for its first Chief Gaming Officer as Jury
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi questions Rajveer about his relationship with Preeta
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Nidhi questions Rajveer about his relationship with Preeta
Excel Entertainment’s much-awaited Fukrey 3’s dubbing begins; the lead actor Pulkit Samrat shares BTS picture from the dubbing studio
Excel Entertainment’s much-awaited Fukrey 3’s dubbing begins; the lead actor Pulkit Samrat shares BTS picture from the dubbing studio
Subhash Ghai To Start Salaakhen With Jackie Shroff In October
Subhash Ghai To Start Salaakhen With Jackie Shroff In October
Read Latest News